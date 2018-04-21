Sticking with sunshine Sunday before our next rain chances

Highs hit the low-60s for Sunday.

SUNSHINE AND SIXTIES: We start the day off just above freezing in the mid-30s as a few clouds pass through. Skies remain partly cloudy both Sunday and Monday with highs just above 60 Sunday, mid-60s for Monday. Winds stay light but as they switch to out of the southeast for Monday, clouds increase by the evening.

Rain chances return for several days next week.

RAIN CHANCES RETURN: Mostly cloudy skies dominate Tuesday with a low chance of showers by the late evening. Highs try to hit right on the 60-degree mark. Temperatures dip just a bit as showers take over early Wednesday morning and winds pick up at 5-10MPH out of the northeast. Off and on showers stick around throughout Wednesday and into Thursday, where we pick back up to 60-degrees with cloudy skies. We could see a few more showers by Friday, but with a few peaks of sunshine and highs in the mid-60s.

-Meteorologist Bradon Long