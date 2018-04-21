Sticking with sunshine Sunday before our next rain chances

SUNSHINE AND SIXTIES: We start the day off just above freezing in the mid-30s as a few clouds pass through. Skies remain partly cloudy both Sunday and Monday with highs just above 60 Sunday, mid-60s for Monday. Winds stay light but as they switch to out of the southeast for Monday, clouds increase by the evening.

RAIN CHANCES RETURN: Mostly cloudy skies dominate Tuesday with a low chance of showers by the late evening. Highs try to hit right on the 60-degree mark. Temperatures dip just a bit as showers take over early Wednesday morning and winds pick up at 5-10MPH out of the northeast. Off and on showers stick around throughout Wednesday and into Thursday, where we pick back up to 60-degrees with cloudy skies. We could see a few more showers by Friday, but with a few peaks of sunshine and highs in the mid-60s.

Have a great one!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long