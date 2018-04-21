York County middle school students raise money for York City fallen firefighters’ families

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa. -- Students from York Suburban Middle School grabbed their buckets, sponges and got to work on Saturday.

The "See A Need, Take A Lead" club held its annual car wash, which raises money for a local non-profit or cause. This year, event organizers say the money will go to the families of fallen York City firefighters Ivan Flanscha and Zach Anthony. Both men were killed in March when the Weaver Organ and Piano building collapsed on their team, a day after it was destroyed in a massive fire.

York Suburban teachers say they are happy their students were eager to come out and take the time to help this weekend to help others. The club has been holding this community fundraiser for five-years, and raised over $600 at Saturday's event.