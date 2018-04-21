York’s “Go Green in the City” event celebrates healthy, local & green living

YORK, Pa.– Thousands turned out in downtown York on Saturday to celebrate Earth Day and the city’s annual “Go Green in the City” event.

The event celebrates sustainable and green living practices. The streets were lined with vendors, with ideas on how to be more environmentally friendly; from agriculture. to alternative shopping and supporting local businesses.

Event organizers say buying local is one of the top ways to really increase green living. Another big draw at the event was the Spring-like weather.

“After a long cold dreary winter, to have a beautiful spring day and thousands of people in downtown York, it’s a good day for all of us,” said Silas Chamberlin, CFO, Downtown, Inc.

This is the 10th year for the event. New this time around is an organization hosting a challenge to make the city clean and green. York XL is using social media to get residents and others to find areas to clean up and challenging others to do the same.

If you are interested in taking part in the Clean & Green Challenge, visit www.yorkxl.org for more information.