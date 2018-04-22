Beautiful start to the week before our next rain chances

STARTING IT OFF: Morning lows get a similar start for the work week, near 40. Skies are mostly clear for a good portion of Monday, but late cloud cover could limit our high temperature. The current forecast is in the mid-60s, but if clouds move in sooner, we could fall short. Winds are light out of the southeast around 5MPH.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Models are split on when rain moves into the area. Cloud cover is consistent throughout Tuesday with highs nearing 60. A late evening shower is possible, but the majority of showers look to move in overnight into Wednesday and persisting off-and-on throughout the day. We get periods of dry time through Thursday with a low rain chance and similar high temperatures. Low chance for rain continue into Friday, but with more consistent sunshine allowing temperatures to rise into the mid-60s to finish the work week.

Have a great one!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long