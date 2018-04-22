Big 33 team hits the field for their spring practice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. -- It's a sure sign of spring a Pennsylvania's Big 33 team took to the field this weekend for practice.

The Big 33 Football Classic is a team of high school graduating seniors and junior or senior cheerleaders exclusively picked to play in the honorary game in the summer. The Pennsylvania team took to Landis Field at Central Dauphin Middle School Sunday for their spring practice. The Maryland team will meet for their spring practice next week.

The organization's goal is to help maintain the highest possible standards of football and football coaching in the state. It's a highly anticipated honor for some players, including Ronald Kent from Harrisburg who says playing for the team has always been a dream of his.

Seven of the 38-players selected are from the Central Pennsylvania area. The Big 33 Game takes place June 16th at Central Dauphin Middle School. Tickets are on sale now.