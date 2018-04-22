Court order filed to clean up debris from 2016 Harrisburg wall collapse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- The site of a wall collapse in Harrisburg nearly two years ago is still a mess; the tire store hit by falling debris remains closed.

The business owner caught up in a legal battle is asking a Dauphin County judge to help clear things up.

It's taken a long time and a lot of patience for the owner of Howard Tire and Auto to get the answers he needs, but now he wants someone to take action.

May 5, 2016 is a day that forever changed Harrisburg business owner Howard Henry's life.

"I didn't know really what it would look like going forward from that day, but I didn't want to be standing here two years from now wondering what to do next. And we're here wondering what are we going to do next," Henry said.

It's been nearly two years after a retaining wall perched high on a hill above Howard Tire and Auto collapsed. A flurry of debris and even a parked car came crashing down the hillside both onto and into Henry's store, putting him out of business.

"The business interruption is huge. We did upwards of $2 million a year in revenue annually, so two years later, we have a huge loss," Henry said.

Two years might not seem like a long time, but it's 717 days later, and not much has changed since that day in May 2016.

"The hills untouched, the wall still sits in my building, i can't touch it, i can't fix it, and unless they do, there's no path forward," Henry said.

That is until now.

"We filed an injunction last Monday, asking the judge, that they McFarland, begin to clean up this mess," Henry said.

"One more step with as much patience as I can possibly have, just trying to really appeal to their good sense of reason," Henry added.

The owners of the McFarland apartment building, Primavera Properties, admitted to owning the wall in June 2017, but a judge has yet to decide who's responsible for fixing the damage done to Howard Tire and Auto.

"We're just asking these people if they would please come to the table, and talk to us about what it's going to take to fix this and clean it up," Henry said.

After two years of waiting for that to happen, Henry hopes a court order will help put this chapter of his life behind him.

"I didn't believe that it would be that long. Now that I'm here, standing here wondering what the next steps are, it's very hard for me to project out and wonder if I won't be standing here two years from now," Henry said.

Henry says he plans to seek financial damages for the millions of dollars in lost business as well.