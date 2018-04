SHENANDOAH, Schuylkill County, Pa.Р Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the death of an infant.

Troopers were called to a home on the first block of South Grant Street in Shenandoah around 7:00 Sunday morning.

The county coroner will perform an autopsy to determine the infant’s exact cause of death.

State Police petitioned the court and were granted a search warrant to search the home. At this point, no other details have been released.