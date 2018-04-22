Running through history: 8th Annual Blue-Gray Half Marathon rolls through Gettysburg

GETTYSBURG, Adams County, Pa.– It was a beautiful day to be outdoors. Hundreds of folks gathered in Gettysburg on Saturday for the 8th Annual Gettysburg Blue-Gray Half Marathon and Gateway 5K race.

This year the race was moved to a spring date, something event organizers are hoping will make the races bigger and better.

Along with runners, also taking part were hand cyclists, in support of the Paralyzed Veterans of America organization. Those participants say it was a very special way to enjoy the historic town.

Emanuel Herrera, representing the organization says, “Being able to ride through historic battlefields where this country first started, it was really breathtaking and at times you got goosebumps; I did when I saw the cannons out there and some of the plaques that were out there and monuments.”

An important part of the Blue-Gray Half Marathon is the competition between runners from the North and South. Runners can pick which side they want to represent when they register. Each member of the winning side received a commemorative gift.