× State police investigate possible child abuse

MYERSTOWN BOROUGH, LEBANON COUNTY, Pa — State police in Lebanon County are investigating a case of possible child abuse.

State Police were called to Good Samaritan Hospital in Lebanon on Saturday night for the report of potential abuse.

Doctors told police that a 2 year-old boy had 3rd degree burns on both his arms and hands. They don’t know what caused the burns.

PSP Jonestown is investigating.