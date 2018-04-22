× York City shooting critically injures one person

YORK, Pa. — York City police are investigating a weekend shooting that injured one person.

Officers say it happened Sunday around 5:30 p.m. on the 300-block of Lindberg Avenue. When they arrived, they found an adult male that had been shot at least once in the leg. He was rushed to York Hospital where he’s listed in critical condition.

There is no word on any suspects or arrests. Anyone with information is urged to contact the York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or text tips to 847-411 or download the York City PD App. Texting in tips is the best method of conveying information about this incident and it is anonymous.

Instructions for using text tip line:

1. Enter number 847-411

2. Start message with – yorktips

3. Text your message.