Capital City celebrates Harrisburg Beer Week

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.-- The Capital City is brewing this week as restaurants, locals and visitors gather to celebrate Harrisburg Beer Week.

Pennsylvania ranks first in the nation in annual craft beer production with 3,905,620 barrels produced in 2016. The team at Harrisburg Beer Week are celebrating the title by hosting dozens of events in Harrisburg and the surrounding areas.

Fox 43’s Lynda Weed visited Boneshire Brew Works who are hosting Beer Trivia Night on Monday from 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm at their Derry Street location.

Boneshire is also providing non-alcoholic craft sodas during Harrisburg Beer Week signature events for all designated drivers.

To learn more about the events happening during Harrisburg Beer Week, visit the website here.