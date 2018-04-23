× Cause of death released for one York City firefighter killed in building collapse

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– The York County Coroner has released the cause of death for one of the York City firefighters that were killed in a building collapse last month.

The coroner tweeted out Monday morning that Zachary Anthony died of blunt force trauma with traumatic asphyxia, with the manner of his death being ruled accidental.

@YCoCoroner News Update: Final cause of death for Zachary Anthony, one of two York City firefighters who died on 3/22/18 after a structure collapse, has been determined. Final Cause of Death is Blunt Force Trauma with Traumatic Asphyxia; manner of death accidental. — York County Coroner (@YCoCoroner) April 23, 2018

Anthony, 29, and fellow firefighter Ivan Flanscha were killed in a building collapse in late March.