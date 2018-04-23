Cause of death released for one York City firefighter killed in building collapse
YORK COUNTY, Pa.– The York County Coroner has released the cause of death for one of the York City firefighters that were killed in a building collapse last month.
The coroner tweeted out Monday morning that Zachary Anthony died of blunt force trauma with traumatic asphyxia, with the manner of his death being ruled accidental.
Anthony, 29, and fellow firefighter Ivan Flanscha were killed in a building collapse in late March.