Chester County man accused of luring New Oxford teen into running away, sexually assaulting her

NEW OXFORD — A 33-year-old Chester County man is facing numerous charges after police say he convinced a 13-year-old New Oxford girl to run away from home by posing as a teenager on an Internet chat site.

Victor Preigo, of Coatesville, then manipulated the victim into taking drugs and having sexual contact with him, police say.

According to Eastern Adams Regional Police, Preigo picked up the victim in New Oxford and drove her to his residence on March 9.

On March 13, the victim was able to leave his residence and was picked up by a relative at a nearby mall, police say.

Eastern Adams police began an investigation into the incident, working with other law enforcement agencies.

On April 19, Eastern Adams police took the victim to Coatesville to assist in their search for Preigo. The victim identified Preigo’s maroon 2004 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck. Police ran the truck’s registration and found it was owned by Preigo.

On April 21, police initiated a surveillance detail outside Preigo’s address. He was observed leaving his home at 7:51 a.m., police say. Police initiated a traffic stop on his truck at the intersection of North 1st Street and Lincoln Highway, where Preigo was taken into custody without incident.

Preigo is charged with sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor, indecent assault — under 16 years of age, interference with custody, corruption of minors, and criminal use of communication facility.