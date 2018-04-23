Dodge City Steakhouse celebrates National English Muffin Day

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Many think of English Muffins as a possible option for breakfast.

However, Dodge City Steakhouse is showing that English Muffins are good for all meals, while celebrating National English Muffin Day.

Chef Doug Crick is stopping by the FOX43 Kitchen to prepare a Green Goddess English Muffin Sandwich with Mojito Butter, while showing off some English Muffin chicken pot pie, a Balsamic melon and goat cheese English muffin, a Pulled pork Benedict English Muffin, and a Pizza English Muffin.

You can find the full recipe for the Green Goddess English Muffin Sandwich with Mojito Butter below:

Ingredients for Recipe:

1 Thomas’ English Muffin, toasted 1/3 ripe avocado 1 small handful baby spinach 6 cucumber slices 1 tbsp sprouts 1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter (room temperature) 1/2 cup fresh mint, chopped 2 tbsp lime juice (about 1 fresh lime) 1 tbsp lime zest (about 1 fresh lime) 1/4 tsp salt

