× Eagles’ G Brandon Brooks restructures deal, explains move with profanity-laced tweet

PHILADELPHIA– One Philadelphia Eagles’ guard has restructured his contract, and he did not mince words when explaining it on Twitter.

Guard Brandon Brooks has reportedly restructured to create about $6.37 million in cap space for the team, according to Field Yates.

While the move didn’t necessarily require explanation, the guard took to Twitter to explain why he made the deal:

If your wondering about the restructure I get 4 mill now 4mill by sept 1 with a couple hundred thousand over the season. The reason I did it was bc the FUCKIN SB MVP DESERVED MORE MONEY @NickFoles . Love you bro #WhateverItTakes — Brandon Brooks (@bbrooks_79) April 23, 2018

The team announced a re-worked deal for Super Bowl MVP QB Nick Foles on Friday, that would raise his salary by at least $2 million this season.