Eagles’ G Brandon Brooks restructures deal, explains move with profanity-laced tweet
PHILADELPHIA– One Philadelphia Eagles’ guard has restructured his contract, and he did not mince words when explaining it on Twitter.
Guard Brandon Brooks has reportedly restructured to create about $6.37 million in cap space for the team, according to Field Yates.
While the move didn’t necessarily require explanation, the guard took to Twitter to explain why he made the deal:
The team announced a re-worked deal for Super Bowl MVP QB Nick Foles on Friday, that would raise his salary by at least $2 million this season.