Eagles’ G Brandon Brooks restructures deal, explains move with profanity-laced tweet

Posted 11:12 AM, April 23, 2018, by

PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 25: Eagles Guard Brandon Brooks (79) blocks Oakland Raiders DE Khalil Mack (52) in the first half during the game between the Oakland Raiders and Philadelphia Eagles on December 25, 2017 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Kyle Ross/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA– One Philadelphia Eagles’ guard has restructured his contract, and he did not mince words when explaining it on Twitter.

Guard Brandon Brooks has reportedly restructured to create about $6.37 million in cap space for the team, according to Field Yates.

While the move didn’t necessarily require explanation, the guard took to Twitter to explain why he made the deal:

The team announced a re-worked deal for Super Bowl MVP QB Nick Foles on Friday, that would raise his salary by at least $2 million this season.

