× Etters man arrested after TSA stopped him with loaded handgun at BWI Airport

LINTHICUM, MD. – A York County, Pennsylvania, man was arrested at Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI) on Saturday, April 21, after a Transportation Security Administration officer caught the man trying to bring a loaded handgun past the security checkpoint.

The man, a resident of Etters, Pennsylvania, was found to have a .380 caliber handgun loaded with seven bullets, including one in the chamber when his carry-on bag entered the TSA checkpoint x-ray machine, where the gun was spotted by a TSA officer who was staffing the x-ray monitor.

The man told TSA officials that he forgot that he had his loaded gun with him. It marked the seventh gun caught at the airport so far this calendar year.

TSA Firearms Catches at Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport

Airport Firearms Caught in 2016 Firearms caught in 2017 Firearms caught in 2018 (as of 4-23-18) BWI Airport 24 26 7

As a reminder, individuals who bring firearms to the checkpoint are subject to possible criminal charges from law enforcement. Even travelers with firearm permits are not allowed to bring guns onto airplanes. In addition, TSA has the authority to assess civil penalties of up to $13,000 for weapons violations. A typical first offense for carrying a handgun into a checkpoint is $3,900. The complete list of penalties is posted online here: https://www.tsa.gov/travel/civil-enforcement TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its web site here: http://www.tsa.gov/traveler-information/firearms-and-ammunition. Airlines may have additional requirements for traveling with firearms and ammunition. Travelers should also contact their airline regarding firearm and ammunition carriage policies.

SOURCE: Transportation Security Administration press release