Federal Trade Commission warns of scam involving Sept. 11th Victim Compensation Fund

Consumers are reporting a new imposter scam — this time the callers are pretending to be with the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund (VCF). According to reports, the callers are telling people they may be entitled to money, and they are asking people for their personal information to determine if they are eligible. It’s a scam.

Currently, the callers are using spoofed phone numbers with New York area codes. They are asking for information ranging from Social Security numbers, mailing addresses, and bank account numbers, to medical histories and proof of whether a person worked in the 9/11 exposure zone.

If you get a random call with questions about your claim with the Victim Compensation Fund or your potential for eligibility, hang up immediately. The VCF may call you, but it will never ask for your full Social Security number. If you are uncertain whether a caller is from the VCF, hang up and call the VCF directly at 1-855-885-1555.

If you encounter a similar call, hang up and report it to the FTC. And spread the word to your friends, family, and community. It may help someone avoid a scam.

Source: Federal Trade Commission