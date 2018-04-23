FOX43 partners with American Red Cross for Blood Drive on May 3

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– FOX43 and the American Red Cross are partnering to host a blood drive on Thursday, May 3.

The blood drive will be held at the York Jewish Community Center from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

To donate we are encouraging that you sign up for an appointment using this website.

In addition to coming out and supporting a great cause, you have the chance to meet your favorite FOX43 personality as well!

Our talent will be at the Blood Drive during the times listed in the following schedule:

9:30AM-12Noon
Amy Lutz, Matt Maisel, Andrea Michaels, Trenice Bishop

11AM – 1PM
MaryEllen Pann,  Bradon Long

1PM – 3PM
Jamie Garland

12-2PM
Ali Bradley, Evan Forrester

2PM – 4PM 
Todd Sadowski, Andrew Kalista, Jackie De Tore

Make your arrangements, schedule an appointment, and come out to help support a great cause at the Blood Drive!

