FOX43 partners with American Red Cross for Blood Drive on May 3
YORK COUNTY, Pa.– FOX43 and the American Red Cross are partnering to host a blood drive on Thursday, May 3.
The blood drive will be held at the York Jewish Community Center from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
To donate we are encouraging that you sign up for an appointment using this website.
In addition to coming out and supporting a great cause, you have the chance to meet your favorite FOX43 personality as well!
Our talent will be at the Blood Drive during the times listed in the following schedule:
9:30AM-12Noon
Amy Lutz, Matt Maisel, Andrea Michaels, Trenice Bishop
11AM – 1PM
MaryEllen Pann, Bradon Long
1PM – 3PM
Jamie Garland
12-2PM
Ali Bradley, Evan Forrester
2PM – 4PM
Todd Sadowski, Andrew Kalista, Jackie De Tore
Make your arrangements, schedule an appointment, and come out to help support a great cause at the Blood Drive!