Harrisburg woman charged with delivering heroin that resulted in fatal overdose

LOWER SWATARA TOWNSHIP — A Harrisburg woman is being charged with providing the heroin that resulted in a fatal overdose in December 2017, according to Lower Swatara Township police.

Maiya Elby, 22, is charged with drug delivery resulting in death, criminal use of a communications facility, and possession with intent to deliver heroin, police say.

Elby was arrested on April 20 after a police investigation.