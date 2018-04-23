× Janet Jackson will take the Hersheypark Stadium stage on Friday, July 20

HERSHEY — Remember, it’s Miss Jackson … if you’re nasty.

Pop superstar Janet Jackson will bring her State of the World Tour to Hersheypark Stadium on Friday, July 20 at 8 p.m., Hershey Entertainment announced Monday morning.

One of the music’s most influential entertainers, Jackson has won six Grammy Awards, a Golden Globe award, and dozens of American Music Awards and MTV Video Music Awards. She has sold 160 million records worldwide, and her music and artistry has opened doors through which other top artists have followed, many acknowledging her impact on their musical perceptions.

Tickets prices start at $35.05 (processing fees apply). Tickets for this show will be available at Giant Center Box Office. They can be charged by phone at 717-534- 3911 or 800-745- 3000, and online at http://www.HersheyEntertainment.com or www.TicketMaster.com.

The wristband policy will be in effect for this concert. Fans are permitted on the Hersheypark Entertainment Complex property beginning at 7 a.m. on Friday, April 27th. Two hours prior to the on-sale, fans will be directed in front of Giant Center Box Office, where they will be issued a numbered wristband. Wristbands are available for one hour, and at the conclusion of that hour, a selected fan will randomly choose a wristband that will determine the line order. Once the line is in place, fans arriving after the wristbands were issued will be escorted to the end of the numbered line.