Johnson Controls opens $150 million facility in York County

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa. -- A major investment in southern York County.

A new multi-million dollar home for Johnson Controls keeps the internationally known business in York County.

Even if you're not familiar with its name, the company's products touch many.

As Johnson Controls moves, its Spring Garden Township facility to Hopewell Township, one thing remains the same; the staff is proud to still be able to call York County home.

Many are celebrating the grand opening of Johnson Controls new 250,000 square-foot research and development center in southern York County.

Johnson Controls vice-president and general manager of global chiller business Laura Wand said "it is one of the largest investments Johnson Controls has ever made. It represents over $150 million of new investment into the community."

State representative Kristin Phillips-Hill (R-York) said "it`s a huge deal that we were able to retain 500 jobs in York County, highly skilled, highly technical jobs, with a great salary."

Those highly skilled workers do something that practically everyone can all appreciate in the dog days of summer.

"Test equipment that goes into commercial and industrial space to make air conditioning," Wand said.

Which means York isn't just the home of Johnson Controls, it's also the name of an internationally recognized brand.

"We cool everything from your kid's elementary school, to the toughest, most harsh environments in the world." Wand said.

"Today, the three largest sectors of our economy are agriculture, tourism, and manufacturing. We've never forgotten who we are, or where we've come from. We've stayed true to our manufacturing roots," Phillips-Hill said.

Meanwhile, Pennsylvania put up $20 million dollars to keep the company local.

"It impacts realtors, and home builders, it impacts small business that provide goods and services to the workforce here," Phillips-Hill said.

Johnson Controls global test lab manager Eric Pelky said "York County is a great place to grow at. It`s fantastic that we've been staying here. We have the knowledge base of the people here, and the continued experience that we have in York County

Johnson Controls' York International brand has been a part of York County for more than 100 years, and with it's new facility, it doesn't appear to be going anywhere else anytime soon.