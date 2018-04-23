× Johnson Controls unveils new testing and support facility in New Freedom, York County

NEW FREEDOM, York County — Johnson Controls held a grand opening Monday for its new Advanced Development & Engineering Center located in the Stonebridge Business Center on the 5000 block of Renaissance Drive in New Freedom.

The complex includes a 250,000-square-foot testing lab and support facility, which the company says will consolidate testing facilities from Johnson Control’s existing campus in York. The new complex also includes a 107,000-square-foot engineering office building.

The grand opening included a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a guided tour of the facility for federal, state, and local dignitaries.

“Our customers expect the best, and we will continue to deliver the best — industry-leading HVACR equipment, such as our new York YZ Chiller,” said Bill Jackson, president of global products at Johnson Controls. “This world-class facility enables us to advance performance levels for customers, thanks to more than 400 dedicated and driven employees, as well as business partners in the York County community.”