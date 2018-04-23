× Lancaster man sentenced to up to 11 years in prison for drug dealing

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Lancaster man is facing up to 11 years in prison after being convicted of drug dealing.

Rhamin Turner, 44, was sentenced to 5½ to 11 years after being convicted of six felonies at trial last year in connection to cocaine sales he made while under police surveillance.

From April to June 2016, Turner made sales in Lancaster City and Lancaster Township, including one in the parking lot of Hand Middle School on South Ann Street in Lancaster.

At sentencing, Assistant District Attorney Amber Czerniakowski said that Turner “continues to be a public-safety risk when not in custody.”

Now, he will serve at least 5½ behind bars.