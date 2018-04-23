× Man accused of sending threatening texts to Lancaster woman

LANCASTER — Police are searching for a Philadelphia man accused of sending threatening texts to an ex-girlfriend, who lives on the 600 block of Hebrank Street in Lancaster.

Robert Young, 48, allegedly sent the victim texts demanding the return of gifted items now that the relationship was over, and eventually sending a photo from a vehicle depicting a semi-automatic handgun on the center arm rest. He allegedly texted the woman saying he was driving to Lancaster and was ready to die, in addition to other threatening messages, police say.

Police began investigating on April 18.

Young is charged with one count of terroristic threats. He was not found in Lancaster and remains at large. Anyone with information on Young’s current location should contact their local Police department.