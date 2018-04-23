× Maryland State Police helicopter crew performs aerial rescue of 3 stranded boaters in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A Maryland State Police helicopter crew was called into action to rescue three stranded boaters Sunday in Baltimore, police announced Monday.

The boaters ran their vessel aground in an area where a boat rescue was not possible due to mudflats and shallow water, police say. The U.S. Coast Guard Sector National Capital Region requested an aerial extraction of the boaters, one of whom was suffering from health problems. The rescue location was in the middle branch of the Patapsco River, just south of Interstate 95 in Baltimore.

Traffic on I-95 was stopped during the time of the hoist extraction as there were safety concerns due to the proximity of the rescue to the interstate and the distracting nature the rescue could have to motorists, according to police.

After positioning the aircraft less than 100 feet away from the interstate overpass, and approximately 100 feet above the boat, the extraction was initiated by deploying a State Police Rescue Technician directly onto the boat. Using a rescue basket, all of the boaters were hoisted into the helicopter and transferred to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for further evaluation.

Trooper 1 was assisted at the scene by FOXTROT, the helicopter from the Baltimore City Police Department, and ground units from the Maryland Transportation Authority Police Department and the Baltimore City Fire Department. This rescue was an overwhelming success and demonstrated the versatility of highly skilled State Police flight crew and advanced capabilities of the AgustaWestland AW 139 helicopter, according to police.