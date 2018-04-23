× Nationals place Anthony Rendon on 10-Day DL

WASHINGTON– A core piece of the Washington Nationals’ lineup has been placed on the Disabled List.

3B Anthony Rendon is on the shelf with a left toe contusion.

Rendon, 27, was hitting .286 with 1 HR and 4 RBI’s over 14 games so far in 2018.

The injury sprung up after Rendon hit a foul ball off of his foot on April 13, but he attempted to play through it.

After sitting out for the past week and leaving the team with a shorthanded roster, the Nationals placed Rendon on the Disabled List, retroactive to April 19.

The earliest he is eligible to return is Sunday, April 29.