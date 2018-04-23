× OC Raw Dog food products recalled due to potential Listeria contamination

RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, Calif. — OC Raw Dog, LLC is recalling approximately 1,560 pounds of Chicken, Fish & Produce dog food that was manufactured in October of 2017 because of a potential Listeria contamination, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration.

The recall affects products with a lot number 2652 and a use-by date of Oct. 11, 2018.

Listeria monocytogenes can cause a several and potentially fatal infection in animals that consume the food, in humans that handle the food, and on surfaces exposed to the food, the FDA says.

Pets can also carry the bacteria and infect humans, even if the pets do not appear to be ill, according to the FDA. Symptoms include fever, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. Young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to the infection, the FDA says.

Listeria can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Healthy people with the infection should monitor themselves and their pets for symptoms, the FDA says.

Lot # 3652 of OC Raw Dog Chicken, Fish & Produce was shipped to the following states with the following associated volume with the intent to sell to Independent Specialty Retailers and in turn sold to Consumers:

California – 356 lbs.

Colorado – 153 lbs.

Florida – 195 lbs.

Maryland – 320 lbs.

Minnesota – 429 lbs.

Pennsylvania – 78 lbs.

Vermont – 30 lbs.

This lot of OC Raw Dog Chicken, Fish & Produce was made into 3 lb. Meaty Rox Bags, 4 lb. Slider Bags, 6.5 lb. Doggie Dozen Patty Bags and 7 lb. Meaty Rox Bags. All of the bags have been marked with a lot number of 3652 and a USE BY DATE of 10/11/18. Each bag has this information on a sticker located on the back lower left corner of the bag.

To date there have been no reported illnesses of dogs, cats or persons in any connection with this product. The contamination is still under investigation.

OC Raw was notified by the FDA of the contamination after it was reported that New Jersey Department of Food and Agriculture tested the product and found it to be positive.

Consumers who have purchased product with lot 3652 are urged to return it to the Retailer where it was purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-844-215-DOGS Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PST.