One person dead, two firefighters injured after fire in Harrisburg

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– One person is dead and two firefighters were injured after a fire broke out Monday morning.

Crews responded to Logan Street in Harrisburg for a reported fire around 8:00 a.m. on April 23.

One person is dead and two firefighters were injured while attempting to rescue a victim.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. FOX43 has a crew on the scene and will provide updates as they become available.

