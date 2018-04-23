One person dead, two firefighters injured after fire in Harrisburg
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– One person is dead and two firefighters were injured after a fire broke out Monday morning.
Crews responded to Logan Street in Harrisburg for a reported fire around 8:00 a.m. on April 23.
One person is dead and two firefighters were injured while attempting to rescue a victim.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
This is a developing story. FOX43 has a crew on the scene and will provide updates as they become available.
40.273191 -76.886701