One person suffers accidental gunshot wound at Morr Indoor Range in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– One person suffered an accidental gunshot wound on Sunday.

Police and emergency personnel responded for reports of an accidental shooting just after 3:30 p.m. at Morr Indoor Range and Training Center on Willow Street in West Lampeter Township.

One person suffered a single self-inflicted gunshot wound to the left hand, with an investigation revealing that the gunshot was accidental.

The person was transported to an area hospital for treatment for non-life threatening injuries.