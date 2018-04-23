Penguins beat Flyers 8-5 in Game Six to end back-and-forth series

PHILADELPHIA, PA - APRIL 22: Nolan Patrick #19 of the Philadelphia Flyers shakes hands with Sidney Crosby #87 of the Pittsburgh Penguins after the Penguins defeated the Flyers 8-5 in Game Six of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Wells Fargo Center on April 22, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Penguins advanced to the Second Round of the 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs with today's victory. (Photo by Len Redkoles/NHLI via Getty Images)
PHILADELPHIA– The Pittsburgh Penguins are moving on in the NHL Playoffs.
Philadelphia extended the series on Friday by beating Pittsburgh 4-2, with four different players scoring goals. That victory pushed the teams back to Philadelphia for Game Six on Sunday.
It was tied 2-2 after the first period, and the Flyers came out strong in the second, with Cs Sean Couturier and Scott Laughton scoring to give the team a 4-2 lead.
However, Pittsburgh scored 5 consecutive goals to take a 7-4 lead with 7:02 left in the 3rd period.
Despite a hat-trick from the injured Couturier, the Flyers fell 8-5 as the Penguins move onto the next round of the NHL playoffs.