Penguins beat Flyers 8-5 in Game Six to end back-and-forth series

PHILADELPHIA– The Pittsburgh Penguins are moving on in the NHL Playoffs.

Philadelphia extended the series on Friday by beating Pittsburgh 4-2, with four different players scoring goals. That victory pushed the teams back to Philadelphia for Game Six on Sunday.

It was tied 2-2 after the first period, and the Flyers came out strong in the second, with Cs Sean Couturier and Scott Laughton scoring to give the team a 4-2 lead.

However, Pittsburgh scored 5 consecutive goals to take a 7-4 lead with 7:02 left in the 3rd period.

Despite a hat-trick from the injured Couturier, the Flyers fell 8-5 as the Penguins move onto the next round of the NHL playoffs.