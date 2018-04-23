× Penn State Outing Club can no longer go on any outings, the school says

UNIVERSITY PARK — Due to a risk management assessment performed by the university, the Penn State Outing Club is no longer allowed to go on any outings.

The club made the announcement Monday after being informed by the school that “an assessment of risk management by the university determined that the types of activities the club engages in are above the university’s threshold of acceptable risk for recognized student organizations,” the club said.

The 98-year-old club organizes outdoor activities like hiking, kayaking, and backpacking at state parks and other natural areas.

The club will cease organizing outings at the end of the semester, it said in the announcement. All trips and activities planned for this semester will go on as scheduled, the club says.

The news was first reported by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Club officers are trying to determine a new path for an outdoor organization that is no longer allowed to go outdoors.

“(We) have been working diligently with our club advisor and Penn State staff to find the appropriate structure within the University to continue to foster this ever-growing outdoor community,” the club said in its announcement. “We are pursuing multiple avenues for continuing this great community and are making progress each day. We will continue to update you through our ListServ, official Facebook page, and at general meetings as we move forward.”