Quiet and mild Monday before shower chances return for the middle of the week

QUIET START: Monday brings a quiet start to the week, and the spring feel remains in place for the region. It’s a chilly start under mostly clear skies. Expect temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s. They boost fast during the morning under plenty of sunshine. There’s a light breeze that picks up into the afternoon. Expect temperatures to reach the middle to upper 60s before clouds start to build. This is later during the afternoon and into the evening hours. There’s plenty of clouds through the night, and it’s not as chilly. Expect overnight low temperatures to fall into the lower to middle 40s.

SHOWER CHANCES: Showers chances return through the middle of the week. The next system brings showers into the region Tuesday after a dry start. There are clouds during the morning, but during the afternoon, showers slowly move into the region. High temperatures are in the upper 50s, perhaps a bit cooler in some of the spots where showers arrive earlier during the afternoon. The showers continue through the evening and overnight period. Low temperatures are very mild. Expect readings near 50 degrees. On and off light showers continue through Wednesday as the system slowly lifts out of the region. Temperatures are near 60 degrees. An isolated shower is possible Thursday, but most of the day should be dry with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures are in the middle 60s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: We’re watching the timing of the next system for either Friday or Saturday. For now, it looks like Saturday is the day, so Friday should be dry and mild with some sunshine. Temperatures are in the 60s. Of course, a small chance for showers remain. On Saturday showers are more likely at this time. Tempertures are lower in 60s depending on timing and coverage. Sunday is drier and on the mild side. Expect readings in the middle 60s.

Have a great Monday!