× Route 11/15 to be reduced to a single lane during the day this week in Perdix area of Perry County

PERRY COUNTY, Pa.– Motorists who use Route 11/15 are advised that the highway in the Perdix area of Perry County will be restricted to a single lane during the day next week, with flaggers controlling the direction of traffic through the area. The single-lane traffic restriction will be in effect between 8:30 AM and 3:30 PM starting Monday, April 23, and will continue until completed – most likely before the end of the week, weather permitting. In case of rain, the operation will be postponed to the next day. This daytime traffic lane restriction is necessary so that a contractor can safely conduct core borings in the area in preparation for making repairs where a masonry wall along northbound Route 11/15 collapsed last Monday, April 16. The core borings will help determine the nature of the rock and soil under the surface of the ground where the repairs will be made.

Motorists are asked to be alert to this core boring operation, to obey the work zone signs, and to slow down when approaching and driving through the work area – for their safety as well as for the safety of the work crews.

Motorists can also check traffic conditions on nearly 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 850 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

SOURCE: PennDOT