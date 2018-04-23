Shower chances begin Tuesday, stick around this week

COOLER, RAIN MOVES IN: Clouds begin to track into the area throughout the evening and into the overnight period. Temperatures drop into the mid-to-upper 40s with increasing moisture thanks to southeasterly winds. Tuesday is much cooler because of the cloud cover with highs struggling to hit 60. The chance for showers starts late in the afternoon Tuesday, moving in from the south, and fills in during the overnight time frame.

MORE RAIN CHANCES: Light rain continues through Wednesday with highs in the upper-50s. Rain totals of 0.5-1″ widespread are likely, with locally higher amounts possible. Highs get a kick into the mid-60s for Thursday and Friday with isolated rain chances in between breaks of sunshine. Another higher chance of rain moves in for Saturday with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the low-to-mid 60s. Next Sunday looks dry and sunny before highs possibly reaching the low-70s this time next week.

Have a great one!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long