Sixers take 3-1 series lead over Heat despite turnover troubles

MIAMI– The Philadelphia 76ers have taken a convincing 3-1 series lead over the Miami Heat.

Despite amassing 27 turnovers, Philadelphia was able to beat Miami on Saturday, and will now head back to Philadelphia for a pivotal Game Five.

G J.J. Redick led the team with 24 points, and G/F Ben Simmons recorded a triple-double with 17 points, 10 assists and 13 rebounds.

Heat G Dwayne Wade attempted to carry the team to another clutch playoff performance with 25 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Heat fell at home.

Now, the teams will return to Philadelphia for Game Five on Tuesday night at 8:00 p.m.