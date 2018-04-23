× Two Lancaster County elementary students suffer minor injuries in school bus accident

LANCASTER COUNTY — Two elementary school students suffered minor injuries when the school bus they were riding in was struck by a vehicle at an intersection in Ephrata Monday morning, police say.

The Groff mini-bus, which transports students in the Ephrata Area School District, was traveling east on Main Street through the intersection at 7th Street (Route 272) when it was struck by a Nissan sedan, which was traveling south on Route 272 and ran through a red light, according to police.

The sedan was struck on its passenger side by the bus and was heavily damaged, police say.

Of the 12 students riding on the bus, two suffered minor injuries, according to police. The students were transferred to another bus and taken to school.