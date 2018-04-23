× Two students taken to hospital after bus crash in Akron

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Two students were taken to a hospital after a Monday morning bus crash.

According to the Ephrata School District, a bus accident occurred on Monday morning at the intersection of Route 272 and Main Street in Akron.

At the time of the crash, the bus contained about a dozen students.

Two students were taken by ambulance as a precautionary measure.

The remaining students were transferred to another bus and taken to school. They were examined by health professionals before going to class.