Two students taken to hospital after bus crash in Akron
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Two students were taken to a hospital after a Monday morning bus crash.
According to the Ephrata School District, a bus accident occurred on Monday morning at the intersection of Route 272 and Main Street in Akron.
At the time of the crash, the bus contained about a dozen students.
Two students were taken by ambulance as a precautionary measure.
The remaining students were transferred to another bus and taken to school. They were examined by health professionals before going to class.
