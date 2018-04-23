× Two suspects charged with early-morning break in at Lancaster church

LANCASTER — Two people were arrested early Monday morning after allegedly tripping a burglar alarm during a break-in at a Lancaster church.

Shortly after midnight, police were summoned to the Seventh Day Adventist Church on the 700 block of Marietta Avenue to investigate an alarm.

When police arrived, they located an unsecured door. When they looked inside the church, they found two male suspects inside and took them into custody. One of the males was found to be in possession of cash that had allegedly been taken from a collection box.

Both suspects were taken to the Lancaster Police Station for processing.

One suspect was identified as Luis A. Figueroa, 18, of the first block of Old Dorwart St. He is charged with burglary, criminal conspiracy to commit burglary, and theft by unlawful taking. He was committed to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $50,000 bail.

The other suspect was a 15-year-old juvenile who resides on the 100 block of N. Pine St. He is facing juvenile charges of burglary and criminal conspiracy to commit burglary. He was committed to the Lancaster County Youth Intervention Center.