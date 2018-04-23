× U.S. Olympian Summer Britcher will visit York to be honored by the Revolution Sunday

YORK — U.S. Winter Olympian and York County native Summer Britcher will visit York during the opening weekend of the York Revolution’s 2018 Atlantic League season, the team announced Monday.

Britcher, the all-time leader in U.S. Luge singles history, competed in the Winter Games in South Korea earlier this year. The Glen Rock native will be on hand at PeoplesBank Park to greet fans and be honored in ceremony prior to York’s game against the Lancaster Barnstormers on Sunday, April 29. The game will begin at 1 p.m.

The 24-year-old luger will address the crowd before the game and will be available to sign autographs, the team says.

“We know the excitement of being on top of your league, and we can only imagine what it’s like being among the best in your sport in the world,” said Eric Menzer, president of the Revolution, in a press release. “All of York County is proud of Summer’s accomplishments, and we look forward to helping our community express its gratitude for the outstanding way she has represented our country.”

Britcher is a two-time Olympian and three-time competitor in the world championships. She won a gold medal in the Lillehammer, Norway World Cup sprint race (which secured her place as all-time leader in U.S.A. Luge with five individual career victories) and moved into third place in the World Cup rankings.

She then set the track record in the Olympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, and competed on the U.S. relay team.

A graduate of Susquehannock High School, Britcher won a gold medal in team relay in the 2012 Youth Winter Olympics and finished fifth overall. She placed first in the 2013 U.S. Junior National Championship.

Britcher will be part of a four-day celebration of the Revs’ 2017 Atlantic League Championship, which concludes on Sunday with a 2018 Magnet Schedule giveaway and Bark in the Park, presented by East York Veterinary Center.