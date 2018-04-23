× Wizards rebound to take two games over weekend, even series at 2-2

WASHINGTON– The Washington Wizards were on the comeback trail over the weekend.

The team rebounded to take Games 3 & 4 at home on Friday and Sunday to even the series against the Toronto Raptors at two games a piece.

On Friday, Wizards’ Gs John Wall and Bradley Beal led all scorers with 28 points and took Game Three by a score of 122-103.

The Wizards’ duo kept up their hot shooting ways on Sunday during Game Four, evening the series with a 106-98 win.

Beal and Wall combined for 31 and 27 respectively.

Toronto G DeMar DeRozan scored 35 points, but it wasn’t enough as his team fell on the road for the second consecutive game.

The teams will return to Toronto for Game Five on Wednesday at 7:00 p.m.