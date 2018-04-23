× Woman facing charges after allegedly headbutting, striking man with metal bed rail in Columbia

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A woman is facing charges after allegedly striking a man in the head with a 6-foot-long metal bed rail and headbutting him in the face, causing injury.

Kanita Reid, 35, is facing aggravated assault and simple assault charges for her role in the incident.

On April 22 around 11:35 p.m., a 54-year-old man came to the Columbia Borough Police Station seeking medical attention.

The victim had suffered injuries to his face and a laceration to his head.

He told police that Reid had “headbutted” him in the face and struck him on the top of his head with a 6-foot-long metal bed rail.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment and Reid was taken into custody at her residence.

Now, she is facing charges.