18-year-old male dead, another individual injured in York City shooting

YORK — An 18-year-old man died at York Hospital Tuesday evening following a shooting in York City, according to the York City Police Department.

Just after 5 p.m., police responded to a report of shots fired in the 100 block of East Maple Street. Upon arrival, officers discovered Nylik Moore, 18, suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the chest, police say. Moore, of the 600 block of North George Street, was transported to the hospital where he later died.

A second victim, who was struck in the arm, was taken to the hospital via a privately owned vehicle, police add. That individual is in stable condition.

Shanquay Ritter is wanted for questioning in regards to the shooting.

Police believe this was a targeted incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or text tips to 847-411 or download the York City PD App. Texting in tips is the best method of conveying information about this incident and it is anonymous.

Instructions for using text tip line:

1. Enter number 847-411

2. Start message with – yorktips

3. Text your message.

This story has been updated from its previous version.