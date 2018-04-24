× Capitals complete comeback, win series against Blue Jackets 4-2

WASHINGTON– Despite being down 2-0 in the series, the Washington Capitals rebounded to win four straight games and take the first round series against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The Capitals won Game Six in Columbus on Monday night by a score of 6-3.

Defenseman Dmitry Orlov opened the scoring in the first period, giving the Capitals a 1-0 lead.

After Columbus tied the game in the second period, F Alex Ovechkin scored two consecutive goals to give Washington a 3-1 lead heading to the third period.

Blue Jackets’ C Pierre Luc-Dubois brought the game closer as he scored a goal earlier in the third period, but two straight Washington Capitals’ goals would put the game out of reach.

Now, the Washington Capitals will face off against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the second round.