× Cash 5 Jackpot of $300,000 won in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 ticket sold for the Monday, April 23, drawing matched all five balls drawn, 07-12-33-39-41, to win $300,000, less withholding. Giant Food Store, 789 E. Main St., Mt. Joy, earns a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Winners can be identified only after prizes are claimed and tickets validated. Cash 5 prizes expire one year from the drawing date. The ticket holder should sign the ticket, call the Lottery at 717-702-8146 and file a claim at the nearest Lottery office

More than 24,600 other Cash 5 tickets also won prizes in the drawing. Players should check every ticket, every time, and claim lower-tier prizes at a Lottery retailer.

Last fiscal year, Lottery players in Lancaster County won more than $75.9 million in prizes and programs that benefit older residents received more than $33.1 million in Lottery funds.

How to play Cash 5: Players pay $1 and select five numbers from 1 to 43. Players may select their own numbers using a Cash 5 playslip or opt for computer-selected quick picks. Players must match all five numbers drawn to win the jackpot. Players also win prizes for matching two, three or four winning numbers. Cash 5 is drawn each evening and tickets can be purchased up to seven draws (one week) in advance. Chances of winning the jackpot prize are 1 in 962,598; the overall chances of winning any prize are about 1 in 10.5.

SOURCE: PA Lottery