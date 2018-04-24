Cooler and breezy for Tuesday with showers arriving by afternoon

SHOWER CHANCES RETURN: Showers chances return through the middle of the week. The next system brings showers into the region Tuesday after a dry start for most. The only exception is some showers out west Tuesday morning. Temperatures are in the 40s to near 50 degrees. By the midday hours, showers slowly move into the rest of the region. High temperatures are in the 50s, perhaps a bit cooler east. The showers continue through the evening and overnight period. Low temperatures are very mild. Expect readings in the middle 40s to near 50 degrees. A few light showers continue through Wednesday as the system slowly lifts out of the region. Temperatures are near 60 degrees. Conditions are drier Thursday with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures are in the middle to upper 60s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: We’re watching the timing of the next system for either Friday or Saturday. For now, it looks like Saturday is the day, so Friday should be dry and mild with some sunshine. Temperatures are in the middle to upper 60s. Of course, a small chance for showers remains. On Saturday a few showers are more likely at this time. Temperatures are in the middle to upper 60s depending on timing and coverage. Sunday is drier and on the mild side. Expect readings in the lower to middle 60s.

NEXT WEEK: The pattern turns much warmer as the new work week starts. High pressure amplifies to the south of the region and pumps in warmer air from the south. Expect temperatures in the lower to middle 70s under abundant sunshine.

Have a great Tuesday!