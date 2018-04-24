× East Lampeter Township police seeking 3 robbery suspects

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — Police are searching for three suspects accused of robbing a man Sunday night on Bradford Drive.

East Lampeter Township Police say the suspects, described as Hispanic men, drove up on the victim as he entered his vehicle and demanded money. After taking an undisclosed amount of cash, the suspects fled in their vehicle, traveling east on Bradford Drive.

The driver was described as a Hispanic man with short, wavy black hair and glasses with black frames. The second suspect was described as a Hispanic man, age 20-30, standing about 5-6 and weighing between 150 and 160 pounds. He was wearing a gray hoodie, jeans, sneakers, and a gray mask. The third suspect was described as a Hispanic man, 20-30 years old, standing between 5-5 and 5-6 and weighing between 150 and 160 pounds, wearing a blue hoodie, jeans, sneakers, and a gray mask.

The robbery occurred shortly after 6 p.m., police say.

Anyone who may have seen the suspects and / or vehicle parked in the area is asked to submit a tip or contact Det. Edgell at the East Lampeter Township Police Department at (717) 291-4676.