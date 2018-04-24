× Four men facing charges in connection to 2016 homicide in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Four men are facing charges in connection to a 2016 homicide in Salisbury Township.

Kristopher Smith, 42, Christopher Lyles, 32, Brandon Bills, 36, and Michael Baker, 39, all face robbery and homicide charges after allegedly shooting 52-year-old Dennis Pitch to death during a robbery in the 5000 block of Timothy Drive in December 2016.

