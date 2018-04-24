× FOX43 Sports recaps Saquon Barkley’s career at Penn State

UNIVERSITY PARK – It’s almost impossible for one person to bring down #26 so both Andrew Kalista and I tackled this project to find the very best of Saquon Barkley. It wasn’t hard to find eye popping highlights. The hard part was deciding what performance and plays to show. You could tell he was a special talent early in his freshman year. Three seasons later, Barkley is the number one prospect available in this week’s NFL draft. Here’s the recap from FOX43: