Hanover man facing charges after allegedly paying minor to have sex with her

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa.– A Hanover man is facing charges after allegedly paying a minor to have sex with her.

Raul Morales-Chavez, 55, is facing prostitution and unlawful contact with minor charges for his role in the incident.

On February 21, police spoke to Morales-Chavez at his residence in relation to an investigation.

Morales-Chavez denied having sex with a juvenile and ever meeting the victim in question.

After further questioning, Morales-Chavez eventually admitted to knowing the victim, and said that they had met at a yard sale.

The victim allegedly asked Morales-Chavez for his phone number so that she could call him.

Morales-Chavez admitted to picking the girl up and she asked him to have sex with her for money.

He said that he paid the victim $200 to have sex with her, and that it only happened that time.

However, the victim told police that Morales-Chavez requested to have sex with her for $200 and that it had happened on two occassions.

The victim said that they were going to meet for a third time but she called police.

Now, Morales-Chavez is facing charges.