Hanover man facing charges after allegedly paying minor to have sex with her
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa.– A Hanover man is facing charges after allegedly paying a minor to have sex with her.
Raul Morales-Chavez, 55, is facing prostitution and unlawful contact with minor charges for his role in the incident.
On February 21, police spoke to Morales-Chavez at his residence in relation to an investigation.
Morales-Chavez denied having sex with a juvenile and ever meeting the victim in question.
After further questioning, Morales-Chavez eventually admitted to knowing the victim, and said that they had met at a yard sale.
The victim allegedly asked Morales-Chavez for his phone number so that she could call him.
Morales-Chavez admitted to picking the girl up and she asked him to have sex with her for money.
He said that he paid the victim $200 to have sex with her, and that it only happened that time.
However, the victim told police that Morales-Chavez requested to have sex with her for $200 and that it had happened on two occassions.
The victim said that they were going to meet for a third time but she called police.
Now, Morales-Chavez is facing charges.