Lancaster County roofer accused of stealing money from Lititz home he was working on

LITITZ — A Lancaster County roofer is facing a theft charge after he allegedly stole money from a home he was working on in Lititz, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police.

John Robert Hicks, 30, of Bowmansville, was arrested Monday and charged with theft after police say he entered a bedroom of the Grant Street home he was working on and took an undisclosed amount of cash from a metal container.

During their investigation, police discovered Hicks had two outstanding warrants from Montgomery County for burglary.

Hicks was taken to Lancaster County Prison on the theft charge and the outstanding warrants.